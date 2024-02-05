Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Symbotic Inc (SYM) Lower

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 0.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.07B, closed the recent trade at $49.00 per share which meant it lost -$1.45 on the day or -2.87% during that session. The SYM stock price is -30.9% off its 52-week high price of $64.14 and 71.14% above the 52-week low of $14.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.40 million shares.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information

Sporting -2.87% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SYM stock price touched $49.00 or saw a rise of 5.79%. Year-to-date, Symbotic Inc shares have moved -4.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) have changed 8.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.65.