Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) Lower

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 8.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.21B, closed the last trade at $9.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.9 on the day or -8.33% during that session. The NOVA stock price is -148.08% off its 52-week high price of $24.56 and 23.13% above the 52-week low of $7.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.65 million shares.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

Sporting -8.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NOVA stock price touched $9.90 or saw a rise of 17.43%. Year-to-date, Sunnova Energy International Inc shares have moved -35.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) have changed -32.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.28.