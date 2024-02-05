Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) Lower

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) has seen 3.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $217.68M, closed the last trade at $2.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -4.83% during that session. The BTBT stock price is -105.86% off its 52-week high price of $5.27 and 62.11% above the 52-week low of $0.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.10 million shares.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Sporting -4.83% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BTBT stock price touched $2.56 or saw a rise of 15.79%. Year-to-date, Bit Digital Inc shares have moved -39.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) have changed -31.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.42.