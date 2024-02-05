Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Lower

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) has a beta value of 3.75 and has seen 3.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.61M, closed the last trade at $0.07 per share which meant it -4.40% during that session. The UAVS stock price is -757.14% off its 52-week high price of $0.60 and 14.29% above the 52-week low of $0.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.45 million shares.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) trade information

Sporting -4.40% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the UAVS stock price touched $0.07 or saw a rise of 29.93%. Year-to-date, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. shares have moved -35.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) have changed -34.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.03.