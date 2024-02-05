Wall Street Was Disappointed By Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: CATX)’s 4.51% Stock Price Incline

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 2.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $419.31M, closed the last trade at $0.85 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 4.51% during that session. The CATX stock price is 0.0% off its 52-week high price of $0.85 and 76.47% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.33 million shares.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) trade information

Sporting 4.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CATX stock price touched $0.85. Year-to-date, Perspective Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 111.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) have changed 104.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.11.