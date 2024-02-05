Wall Street Was Disappointed By Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS)’s -11.29% Stock Price Decline

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 6.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.41B, closed the last trade at $2.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -11.29% during that session. The ATUS stock price is -153.18% off its 52-week high price of $5.57 and 20.45% above the 52-week low of $1.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.84 million shares.

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) trade information

Sporting -11.29% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ATUS stock price touched $2.20 or saw a rise of 20.29%. Year-to-date, Altice USA Inc shares have moved -32.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) have changed -28.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.54.