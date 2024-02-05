VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) Slumps -5.77%, A Loss For Bears

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) has a beta value of 0.68 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.57B, closed the recent trade at $5.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -5.77% during that session. The VFS stock price is -1625.42% off its 52-week high price of $93.00 and 14.84% above the 52-week low of $4.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.70 million shares.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) trade information

Sporting -5.77% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VFS stock price touched $5.39 or saw a rise of 13.76%. Year-to-date, VinFast Auto Ltd. shares have moved -35.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) have changed -23.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.44.