VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) Slumps -5.77%, A Loss For Bears

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) has a beta value of 0.68 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.57B, closed the recent trade at $5.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -5.77% during that session. The VFS stock price is -1625.42% off its 52-week high price of $93.00 and 14.84% above the 52-week low of $4.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.70 million shares.
VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) trade information
Sporting -5.77% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VFS stock price touched $5.39 or saw a rise of 13.76%. Year-to-date, VinFast Auto Ltd. shares have moved -35.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) have changed -23.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.44.
VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that VinFast Auto Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -266.67%, compared to 9.50% for the industry.
4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $570.93 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $574.02 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
VFS Dividends
VinFast Auto Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 98.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.09% with a share float percentage of 6.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VinFast Auto Ltd. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF with over 0.19 million shares worth more than $2.38 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held 0.01% of shares outstanding.