Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) has a beta value of 0.54 and has seen 2.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.35B, closed the last trade at $23.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.5 on the day or -2.09% during that session. The VKTX stock price is -9.68% off its 52-week high price of $25.72 and 64.69% above the 52-week low of $8.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.64 million shares.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

Sporting -2.09% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VKTX stock price touched $23.45 or saw a rise of 7.09%. Year-to-date, Viking Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 26.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) have changed 34.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.1.