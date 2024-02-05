Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 1.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $133.72M, closed the last trade at $1.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -7.74% during that session. The VTNR stock price is -683.22% off its 52-week high price of $11.20 and 7.69% above the 52-week low of $1.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.39 million shares.

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) trade information

Sporting -7.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VTNR stock price touched $1.43 or saw a rise of 19.66%. Year-to-date, Vertex Energy Inc shares have moved -57.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) have changed -37.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.31.