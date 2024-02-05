Velo3D Inc (VLD) Estimation And Forecast

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 4.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.49M, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.32% during that session. The VLD stock price is -1419.23% off its 52-week high price of $3.95 and 7.69% above the 52-week low of $0.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.98 million shares.

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) trade information

Sporting 2.32% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VLD stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 23.3%. Year-to-date, Velo3D Inc shares have moved -35.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) have changed -29.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.78.