Vaxart Inc (VXRT) Shares Have Inclined 100.77% Year To Date

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) has a beta value of 0.46 and has seen 0.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $194.17M, closed the recent trade at $1.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -4.17% during that session. The VXRT stock price is -38.26% off its 52-week high price of $1.59 and 53.91% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.40 million shares.

Sporting -4.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VXRT stock price touched $1.15 or saw a rise of 11.54%. Year-to-date, Vaxart Inc shares have moved 100.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) have changed 99.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.15.

Vaxart Inc (VXRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vaxart Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 49.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.76%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2,797.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.25 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $22k and $800k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5,581.80% for the current quarter and 200.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.79% over the past 5 years.

VXRT Dividends

Vaxart Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.21% with a share float percentage of 20.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vaxart Inc having a total of 110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. with over 7.09 million shares worth more than $5.17 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. held 4.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 6.89 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.03 million and represent 4.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.68% shares in the company for having 4.07 million shares of worth $2.97 million while later fund manager owns 1.77 million shares of worth $1.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.