Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $346.68M, closed the recent trade at $3.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -7.10% during that session. The UROY stock price is -22.08% off its 52-week high price of $3.76 and 41.23% above the 52-week low of $1.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 million shares.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Sporting -7.10% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the UROY stock price touched $3.08 or saw a rise of 18.09%. Year-to-date, Uranium Royalty Corp shares have moved 13.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) have changed 18.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.18.