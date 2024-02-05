Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) has a beta value of 2.11 and has seen 6.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.78B, closed the last trade at $32.70 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 1.24% during that session. The UPST stock price is -121.96% off its 52-week high price of $72.58 and 63.52% above the 52-week low of $11.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.27 million shares.

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

Sporting 1.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the UPST stock price touched $32.70 or saw a rise of 9.04%. Year-to-date, Upstart Holdings Inc shares have moved -19.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) have changed -6.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.55.