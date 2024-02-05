U Power Ltd (UCAR) Has Fallen -7.80%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) has seen 17.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.40M, closed the last trade at $0.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -7.80% during that session. The UCAR stock price is -93650.0% off its 52-week high price of $75.00 and -12.5% below the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.00 million shares.
U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) trade information
Sporting -7.80% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the UCAR stock price touched $0.08 or saw a rise of 29.45%. Year-to-date, U Power Ltd shares have moved -54.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) have changed -47.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.
U Power Ltd (UCAR) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -98.58% over the past 6 months.
UCAR Dividends
U Power Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 71.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.25% with a share float percentage of 0.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with U Power Ltd having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 38122.0 shares worth more than $0.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.07% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the holding of over 25000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.18 million and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.