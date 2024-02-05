Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Disappoints Wall Street With 4.05% Stock Price Gain

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.42M, closed the last trade at $0.13 per share which meant it 4.05% during that session. The DCFC stock price is -1576.92% off its 52-week high price of $2.18 and 15.38% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.09 million shares.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Sporting 4.05% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the DCFC stock price touched $0.13 or saw a rise of 3.35%. Year-to-date, Tritium DCFC Limited shares have moved -40.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) have changed -36.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.42.