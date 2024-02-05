Treasure Global Inc (TGL) Investors To Make Money Again

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) has a beta value of -0.60 and has seen 3.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.79M, closed the last trade at $0.09 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.73% during that session. The TGL stock price is -2566.67% off its 52-week high price of $2.40 and 11.11% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.06 million shares.
Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) trade information
Sporting 2.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TGL stock price touched $0.09. Year-to-date, Treasure Global Inc shares have moved -3.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) have changed -9.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.69.
Treasure Global Inc (TGL) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Treasure Global Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -86.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.29%, compared to 23.60% for the industry.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.34 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
TGL Dividends
Treasure Global Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL)’s Major holders
Insiders own 49.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.36% with a share float percentage of 20.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Treasure Global Inc having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 27240.0 shares worth more than $28057.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.16% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 10664.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10983.0 and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 22683.0 shares of worth $31756.0 while later fund manager owns 10664.0 shares of worth $10983.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.