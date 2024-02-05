Treasure Global Inc (TGL) Investors To Make Money Again

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) has a beta value of -0.60 and has seen 3.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.79M, closed the last trade at $0.09 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.73% during that session. The TGL stock price is -2566.67% off its 52-week high price of $2.40 and 11.11% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.06 million shares.

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) trade information

Sporting 2.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TGL stock price touched $0.09. Year-to-date, Treasure Global Inc shares have moved -3.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) have changed -9.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.69.