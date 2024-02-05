TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ): What Makes The Stock Good?

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) has a beta value of -0.47 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.92M, closed the recent trade at $0.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -6.43% during that session. The RNAZ stock price is -121233.33% off its 52-week high price of $728.00 and -5.0% below the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 448.56K shares.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information

Sporting -6.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RNAZ stock price touched $0.60 or saw a rise of 21.88%. Year-to-date, TransCode Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -90.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) have changed -89.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 9850.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.