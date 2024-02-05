TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ): What Makes The Stock Good?

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) has a beta value of -0.47 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.92M, closed the recent trade at $0.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -6.43% during that session. The RNAZ stock price is -121233.33% off its 52-week high price of $728.00 and -5.0% below the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 448.56K shares.
TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information
Sporting -6.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RNAZ stock price touched $0.60 or saw a rise of 21.88%. Year-to-date, TransCode Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -90.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) have changed -89.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 9850.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.
TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that TransCode Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -99.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 79.37%, compared to 11.80% for the industry.
RNAZ Dividends
TransCode Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.52% with a share float percentage of 12.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TransCode Therapeutics Inc having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.19 million shares worth more than $0.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 9.30% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 13662.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31422.0 and represent 0.67% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 2629.0 shares of worth $11041.0 while later fund manager owns 851.0 shares of worth $3574.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.