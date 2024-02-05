Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 2.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $152.18M, closed the last trade at $0.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -3.51% during that session. The LLAP stock price is -342.31% off its 52-week high price of $3.45 and 20.51% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.76 million shares.

Sporting -3.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LLAP stock price touched $0.78 or saw a rise of 12.64%. Year-to-date, Terran Orbital Corp shares have moved -31.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) have changed -36.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.56.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Terran Orbital Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.58%, compared to 4.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.10% and 52.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 45.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $32.81 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $49.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $31.92 million and $28.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.80% for the current quarter and 76.30% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 33.79% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.00%.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.93% with a share float percentage of 64.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Terran Orbital Corp having a total of 140 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 15.32 million shares worth more than $22.99 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 8.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lockheed Martin Corp., with the holding of over 13.48 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.22 million and represent 7.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.40% shares in the company for having 2.42 million shares of worth $3.63 million while later fund manager owns 2.09 million shares of worth $2.55 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.21% of company’s outstanding stock.