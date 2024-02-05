TeraWulf Inc (WULF) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) has a beta value of 2.23 and has seen 11.77 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $428.82M, closed the last trade at $1.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -2.73% during that session. The WULF stock price is -126.97% off its 52-week high price of $4.04 and 69.66% above the 52-week low of $0.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.18 million shares.

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

Sporting -2.73% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the WULF stock price touched $1.78 or saw a rise of 11.88%. Year-to-date, TeraWulf Inc shares have moved -25.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) have changed -17.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.31.