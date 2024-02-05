TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) has a beta value of 0.08 and has seen 4.28 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.50B, closed the recent trade at $11.19 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.77% during that session. The TAL stock price is -20.46% off its 52-week high price of $13.48 and 54.51% above the 52-week low of $5.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.66 million shares.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Sporting 0.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TAL stock price touched $11.19 or saw a rise of 2.44%. Year-to-date, TAL Education Group ADR shares have moved -11.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) have changed -11.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.03.