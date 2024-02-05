Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) Estimation And Forecast

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 12.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.19B, closed the last trade at $579.63 per share which meant it lost -$3.87 on the day or -0.66% during that session. The SMCI stock price is -1.38% off its 52-week high price of $587.61 and 86.23% above the 52-week low of $79.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.87 million shares.
Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) trade information
Sporting -0.66% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SMCI stock price touched $579.63 or saw a rise of 4.35%. Year-to-date, Super Micro Computer Inc shares have moved 103.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) have changed 106.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.57.
Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Super Micro Computer Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 80.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 83.74%, compared to 25.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 216.60% and 78.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 92.40%.
7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.69 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.53 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 66.82% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 82.93% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 48.20%.
SMCI Dividends
Super Micro Computer Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 30 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.