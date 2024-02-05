Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) Estimation And Forecast

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 12.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.19B, closed the last trade at $579.63 per share which meant it lost -$3.87 on the day or -0.66% during that session. The SMCI stock price is -1.38% off its 52-week high price of $587.61 and 86.23% above the 52-week low of $79.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.87 million shares.

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) trade information

Sporting -0.66% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SMCI stock price touched $579.63 or saw a rise of 4.35%. Year-to-date, Super Micro Computer Inc shares have moved 103.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) have changed 106.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.57.