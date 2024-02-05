Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.50M, closed the last trade at $0.22 per share which meant it -0.50% during that session. The SUNW stock price is -1018.18% off its 52-week high price of $2.46 and 18.18% above the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.03 million shares.

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) trade information

Sporting -0.50% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SUNW stock price touched $0.22 or saw a rise of 11.58%. Year-to-date, Sunworks Inc shares have moved -6.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) have changed 2.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.33.