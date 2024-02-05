Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI): What Are The Positives?

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $240.26M, closed the last trade at $1.39 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.21% during that session. The SLI stock price is -258.27% off its 52-week high price of $4.98 and 20.14% above the 52-week low of $1.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 million shares.
Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) trade information
Sporting 2.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SLI stock price touched $1.39 or saw a rise of 0.71%. Year-to-date, Standard Lithium Ltd shares have moved -31.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) have changed -28.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.11.
Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Standard Lithium Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -69.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.11%, compared to -6.50% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.08% over the past 5 years.
SLI Dividends
Standard Lithium Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI)’s Major holders
Insiders own 6.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.61% with a share float percentage of 21.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Standard Lithium Ltd having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Koch Industries, Inc. with over 13.48 million shares worth more than $60.66 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Koch Industries, Inc. held 7.80% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., with the holding of over 5.85 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.31 million and represent 3.38% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.24% shares in the company for having 2.14 million shares of worth $6.05 million while later fund manager owns 2.05 million shares of worth $6.84 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.