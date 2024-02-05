Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI): What Are The Positives?

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $240.26M, closed the last trade at $1.39 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.21% during that session. The SLI stock price is -258.27% off its 52-week high price of $4.98 and 20.14% above the 52-week low of $1.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 million shares.

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) trade information

Sporting 2.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SLI stock price touched $1.39 or saw a rise of 0.71%. Year-to-date, Standard Lithium Ltd shares have moved -31.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) have changed -28.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.11.