SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2024

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 2.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $408.65M, closed the recent trade at $1.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -2.65% during that session. The SOUN stock price is -209.7% off its 52-week high price of $5.11 and 9.7% above the 52-week low of $1.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.55 million shares.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) trade information

Sporting -2.65% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SOUN stock price touched $1.65 or saw a rise of 14.06%. Year-to-date, SoundHound AI Inc shares have moved -21.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) have changed -19.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.89.