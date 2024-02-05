Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.. (NASDAQ: SNOA) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -5.58%

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.25M, closed the last trade at $0.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -5.58% during that session. The SNOA stock price is -968.75% off its 52-week high price of $1.71 and 25.0% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.52 million shares.

Sporting -5.58% in the red in last session, when the SNOA stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 49.65%. Year-to-date, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -8.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) have changed -12.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -83.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.35%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.76 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.98 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 44.36% over the past 5 years.

SNOA Dividends

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 12 and February 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.92% with a share float percentage of 0.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Two Sigma Securities, LLC with over 52042.0 shares worth more than $55684.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Two Sigma Securities, LLC held 1.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 36214.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38748.0 and represent 0.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.57% shares in the company for having 29083.0 shares of worth $28210.0 while later fund manager owns 4975.0 shares of worth $4825.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.