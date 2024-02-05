Solid Power Inc (SLDP)’s -4.49% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 5.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $303.35M, closed the last trade at $1.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -4.49% during that session. The SLDP stock price is -127.06% off its 52-week high price of $3.86 and 35.29% above the 52-week low of $1.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.66 million shares.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Sporting -4.49% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SLDP stock price touched $1.70 or saw a rise of 7.61%. Year-to-date, Solid Power Inc shares have moved 17.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) have changed 31.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.4.