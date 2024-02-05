Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.72M, closed the recent trade at $1.14 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.44% during that session. The SMFL stock price is -8517.54% off its 52-week high price of $98.24 and 71.93% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.95 million shares.

Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information

Sporting 0.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SMFL stock price touched $1.14 or saw a rise of 30.49%. Year-to-date, Smart for Life Inc shares have moved -30.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) have changed -39.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.