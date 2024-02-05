Small Cap Stock MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (MYMD) Is A Buy – Analysts

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) has a beta value of 2.41 and has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.13M, closed the last trade at $0.14 per share which meant it -1.27% during that session. The MYMD stock price is -2028.57% off its 52-week high price of $2.98 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.55 million shares.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) trade information

Sporting -1.27% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MYMD stock price touched $0.14 or saw a rise of 20.59%. Year-to-date, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -45.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) have changed -39.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.54.