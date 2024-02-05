Small Cap Stock Cerus Corp. (CERS) Is A Buy – Analysts

Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $342.47M, closed the recent trade at $1.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -3.08% during that session. The CERS stock price is -76.72% off its 52-week high price of $3.34 and 35.98% above the 52-week low of $1.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.43 million shares.

Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information

Sporting -3.08% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CERS stock price touched $1.89 or saw a rise of 10.43%. Year-to-date, Cerus Corp. shares have moved -12.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) have changed -6.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.75.