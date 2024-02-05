Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For SINTX Technologies Inc (SINT)

SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.77M, closed the recent trade at $0.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -7.15% during that session. The SINT stock price is -8571.43% off its 52-week high price of $12.14 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.34 million shares.

Sporting -7.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SINT stock price touched $0.14 or saw a rise of 49.44%. Year-to-date, SINTX Technologies Inc shares have moved -62.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -47.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) have changed -64.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

SINTX Technologies Inc (SINT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -89.40% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 43.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $640k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $800k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $765k and $539k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -16.30% for the current quarter and 48.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 63.51% over the past 5 years.

SINT Dividends

SINTX Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.36% with a share float percentage of 5.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SINTX Technologies Inc having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 38309.0 shares worth more than $5462.0. As of Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 22628.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3226.0 and represent 0.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.72% shares in the company for having 38309.0 shares of worth $5462.0 while later fund manager owns 21826.0 shares of worth $3112.0 as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.