Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $263.37M, closed the last trade at $13.71 per share which meant it lost -$1.19 on the day or -7.99% during that session. The PLL stock price is -460.03% off its 52-week high price of $76.78 and -6.56% below the 52-week low of $14.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 489.06K shares.

Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information

Sporting -7.99% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PLL stock price touched $13.71 or saw a rise of 21.48%. Year-to-date, Piedmont Lithium Inc shares have moved -51.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL) have changed -47.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.05.