Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $263.37M, closed the last trade at $13.71 per share which meant it lost -$1.19 on the day or -7.99% during that session. The PLL stock price is -460.03% off its 52-week high price of $76.78 and -6.56% below the 52-week low of $14.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 489.06K shares.
Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information
Sporting -7.99% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PLL stock price touched $13.71 or saw a rise of 21.48%. Year-to-date, Piedmont Lithium Inc shares have moved -51.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL) have changed -47.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.05.
Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Piedmont Lithium Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -73.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 130.20%, compared to 10.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 198.40% and 153.20% for the next quarter.
6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $35.17 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $32.96 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -158.64% over the past 5 years.
PLL Dividends
Piedmont Lithium Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 01 and March 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL)’s Major holders
Insiders own 7.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.71% with a share float percentage of 56.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Piedmont Lithium Inc having a total of 218 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 1.61 million shares worth more than $22.12 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, State Street Corporation held 8.40% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.34 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.31 million and represent 6.95% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.37% shares in the company for having 1.22 million shares of worth $16.76 million while later fund manager owns 0.55 million shares of worth $7.53 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.