Shares Of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO) Inclined 1.80% In One Month

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $275.49M, closed the last trade at $4.52 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 2.73% during that session. The STRO stock price is -63.5% off its 52-week high price of $7.39 and 55.53% above the 52-week low of $2.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 903.91K shares.
Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) trade information
Sporting 2.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the STRO stock price touched $4.52 or saw a rise of 9.6%. Year-to-date, Sutro Biopharma Inc shares have moved 5.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) have changed 1.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.38.
Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Sutro Biopharma Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -32.34%, compared to 15.10% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.21% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -32.48% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -12.88%.
STRO Dividends
Sutro Biopharma Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.31% with a share float percentage of 100.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sutro Biopharma Inc having a total of 165 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.01 million shares worth more than $27.93 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 9.93% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Suvretta Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 5.88 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.36 million and represent 9.73% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 1.71 million shares of worth $7.94 million while later fund manager owns 1.36 million shares of worth $6.45 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.24% of company’s outstanding stock.