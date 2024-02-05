Shares Of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO) Inclined 1.80% In One Month

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $275.49M, closed the last trade at $4.52 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 2.73% during that session. The STRO stock price is -63.5% off its 52-week high price of $7.39 and 55.53% above the 52-week low of $2.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 903.91K shares.

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) trade information

Sporting 2.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the STRO stock price touched $4.52 or saw a rise of 9.6%. Year-to-date, Sutro Biopharma Inc shares have moved 5.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) have changed 1.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.38.