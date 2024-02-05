Shares Of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) Decreased By -27.50% In A Month

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) has a beta value of -0.01 and has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $106.38M, closed the last trade at $3.81 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The RVPH stock price is -142.78% off its 52-week high price of $9.25 and 8.14% above the 52-week low of $3.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 554.06K shares.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RVPH stock price touched $3.81 or saw a rise of 7.97%. Year-to-date, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares have moved -26.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) have changed -27.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.15.