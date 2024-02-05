Shares Of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) Decreased By -27.50% In A Month

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) has a beta value of -0.01 and has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $106.38M, closed the last trade at $3.81 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The RVPH stock price is -142.78% off its 52-week high price of $9.25 and 8.14% above the 52-week low of $3.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 554.06K shares.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) trade information
The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RVPH stock price touched $3.81 or saw a rise of 7.97%. Year-to-date, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares have moved -26.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) have changed -27.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.15.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -24.00%, compared to 11.80% for the industry.
RVPH Dividends
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH)’s Major holders
Insiders own 17.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.59% with a share float percentage of 11.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.82 million shares worth more than $4.83 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 3.64% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.62 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.61 million and represent 2.72% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.64% shares in the company for having 0.37 million shares of worth $2.18 million while later fund manager owns 0.22 million shares of worth $1.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.98% of company’s outstanding stock.