Shares Of Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK) Loss -33.67% In A Month

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 14.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $769.19M, closed the last trade at $1.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.49% during that session. The OPK stock price is -124.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.24 and 15.0% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.81 million shares.

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

Sporting -1.49% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the OPK stock price touched $1.00 or saw a rise of 5.66%. Year-to-date, Opko Health Inc shares have moved -34.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) have changed -33.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 98.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.79.