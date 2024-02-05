Shares Of Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MGRX) Gain 57.52% In A Month

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) has seen 2.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.40M, closed the last trade at $0.44 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 23.61% during that session. The MGRX stock price is -893.18% off its 52-week high price of $4.37 and 40.91% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 603.68K shares.

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) trade information

Sporting 23.61% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MGRX stock price touched $0.44 or saw a rise of 2.18%. Year-to-date, Mangoceuticals Inc shares have moved 59.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) have changed 57.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.