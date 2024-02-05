Shares Of Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MGRX) Gain 57.52% In A Month

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) has seen 2.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.40M, closed the last trade at $0.44 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 23.61% during that session. The MGRX stock price is -893.18% off its 52-week high price of $4.37 and 40.91% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 603.68K shares.
Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) trade information
Sporting 23.61% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MGRX stock price touched $0.44 or saw a rise of 2.18%. Year-to-date, Mangoceuticals Inc shares have moved 59.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) have changed 57.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.
Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -68.05% over the past 6 months.
MGRX Dividends
Mangoceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 57.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.88% with a share float percentage of 2.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mangoceuticals Inc having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 47176.0 shares worth more than $20799.0. As of Sep 29, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.27% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is McCollum Christoferson Group LLC, with the holding of over 27700.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12212.0 and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.