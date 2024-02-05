Shares Of Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) Loss -8.70% In A Month

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 0.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.06B, closed the recent trade at $15.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.89 on the day or -5.51% during that session. The LMND stock price is -63.65% off its 52-week high price of $24.81 and 32.26% above the 52-week low of $10.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.94 million shares.

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) trade information

Sporting -5.51% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LMND stock price touched $15.16 or saw a rise of 12.62%. Year-to-date, Lemonade Inc shares have moved -5.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) have changed -8.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.43.