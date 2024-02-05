Shares Of Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ: EMKR) Inclined 32.65% In One Month

Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ:EMKR) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 1.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.76M, closed the last trade at $0.66 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 4.96% during that session. The EMKR stock price is -125.76% off its 52-week high price of $1.49 and 45.45% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 483.12K shares.

Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ:EMKR) trade information

Sporting 4.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EMKR stock price touched $0.66 or saw a rise of 8.33%. Year-to-date, Emcore Corp. shares have moved 34.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ:EMKR) have changed 32.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.