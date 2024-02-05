Shares In Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) 49.07% Up, YTD

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 2.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.08B, closed the last trade at $13.64 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 2.63% during that session. The OSCR stock price is 2.42% off its 52-week high price of $13.31 and 76.39% above the 52-week low of $3.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.59 million shares.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Sporting 2.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the OSCR stock price touched $13.64 or saw a rise of 1.09%. Year-to-date, Oscar Health Inc shares have moved 49.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) have changed 53.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.95.