Shares In BioAtla Inc (BCAB) -12.60% Down, YTD

BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $102.77M, closed the last trade at $2.15 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 14.36% during that session. The BCAB stock price is -103.72% off its 52-week high price of $4.38 and 42.33% above the 52-week low of $1.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 468.76K shares.
BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB) trade information
Sporting 14.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BCAB stock price touched $2.15 or saw a rise of 7.33%. Year-to-date, BioAtla Inc shares have moved -12.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB) have changed -12.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.39.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
BioAtla Inc (BCAB) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that BioAtla Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 15.10% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -34.47% over the past 5 years.
BCAB Dividends
BioAtla Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s Major holders
Insiders own 8.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.69% with a share float percentage of 74.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioAtla Inc having a total of 117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Soleus Capital Management, L.P. with over 4.32 million shares worth more than $12.96 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Soleus Capital Management, L.P. held 9.04% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Tang Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.67 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.02 million and represent 7.69% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.73% shares in the company for having 1.3 million shares of worth $3.91 million while later fund manager owns 1.1 million shares of worth $3.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.