Shares In BioAtla Inc (BCAB) -12.60% Down, YTD

BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $102.77M, closed the last trade at $2.15 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 14.36% during that session. The BCAB stock price is -103.72% off its 52-week high price of $4.38 and 42.33% above the 52-week low of $1.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 468.76K shares.

BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB) trade information

Sporting 14.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BCAB stock price touched $2.15 or saw a rise of 7.33%. Year-to-date, BioAtla Inc shares have moved -12.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB) have changed -12.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.39.