Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) has a beta value of 2.31 and has seen 2.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $142.19M, closed the last trade at $1.10 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -4.35% during that session. The MCRB stock price is -524.55% off its 52-week high price of $6.87 and 17.27% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.35 million shares.

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) trade information

Sporting -4.35% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MCRB stock price touched $1.10 or saw a rise of 12.7%. Year-to-date, Seres Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -21.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) have changed -17.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.54.