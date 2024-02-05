SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) has a beta value of -1.13 and has seen 4.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.77M, closed the last trade at $0.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -2.37% during that session. The ICU stock price is -629.63% off its 52-week high price of $5.91 and 80.25% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.50 million shares.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

Sporting -2.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ICU stock price touched $0.81 or saw a rise of 9.9%. Year-to-date, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp shares have moved 82.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) have changed 75.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.8.