SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) has seen 3.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.50M, closed the last trade at $2.30 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.29% during that session. The LAES stock price is -1139.13% off its 52-week high price of $28.50 and 60.43% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.37 million shares.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) trade information

Sporting -1.29% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LAES stock price touched $2.30 or saw a rise of 9.45%. Year-to-date, SEALSQ Corp shares have moved 79.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) have changed 61.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.