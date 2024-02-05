Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -1.54% Fall

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.13B, closed the last trade at $5.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -1.54% during that session. The SANA stock price is -59.41% off its 52-week high price of $9.15 and 52.26% above the 52-week low of $2.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.95 million shares.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Sporting -1.54% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SANA stock price touched $5.74 or saw a rise of 4.17%. Year-to-date, Sana Biotechnology Inc shares have moved 40.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) have changed 22.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.71.