Safety Shot Inc (SHOT): What Is Good About Stock?

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $122.60M, closed the last trade at $2.96 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 6.09% during that session. The SHOT stock price is -153.38% off its 52-week high price of $7.50 and 91.22% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.59 million shares.

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) trade information

Sporting 6.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SHOT stock price touched $2.96 or saw a rise of 11.38%. Year-to-date, Safety Shot Inc shares have moved -15.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) have changed -14.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.67.