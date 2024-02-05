Remark Holdings Inc (MARK) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) has a beta value of 2.69 and has seen 102.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.50M, closed the last trade at $0.60 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 16.76% during that session. The MARK stock price is -365.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.79 and 46.67% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 45.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.27 million shares.
Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) trade information
Sporting 16.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MARK stock price touched $0.60 or saw a rise of 59.73%. Year-to-date, Remark Holdings Inc shares have moved 20.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 68.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) have changed 30.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.28.
Remark Holdings Inc (MARK) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -38.65% over the past 6 months.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.98% over the past 5 years.
MARK Dividends
Remark Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 15 and April 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK)’s Major holders
Insiders own 6.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.23% with a share float percentage of 17.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Remark Holdings Inc having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cutter & Co. Brokerage, Inc. with over 0.63 million shares worth more than $0.62 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Cutter & Co. Brokerage, Inc. held 3.45% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.36 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.35 million and represent 1.96% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.70% shares in the company for having 0.31 million shares of worth $0.3 million while later fund manager owns 51805.0 shares of worth $62684.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.