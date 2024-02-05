Remark Holdings Inc (MARK) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) has a beta value of 2.69 and has seen 102.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.50M, closed the last trade at $0.60 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 16.76% during that session. The MARK stock price is -365.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.79 and 46.67% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 45.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.27 million shares.

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) trade information

Sporting 16.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MARK stock price touched $0.60 or saw a rise of 59.73%. Year-to-date, Remark Holdings Inc shares have moved 20.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 68.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) have changed 30.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.28.