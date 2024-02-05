Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2024

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) has a beta value of 0.62 and has seen 4.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.01B, closed the last trade at $9.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -2.72% during that session. The RXRX stock price is -80.3% off its 52-week high price of $16.75 and 51.13% above the 52-week low of $4.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.54 million shares.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

Sporting -2.72% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RXRX stock price touched $9.29 or saw a rise of 13.82%. Year-to-date, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -5.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) have changed -4.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.81.