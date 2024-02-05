QuantumScape Corp (QS): Why Is The Stock Strong?

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) has a beta value of 4.93 and has seen 4.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.40B, closed the last trade at $6.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.43% during that session. The QS stock price is -99.71% off its 52-week high price of $13.86 and 28.1% above the 52-week low of $4.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.93 million shares.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) trade information

Sporting -0.43% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the QS stock price touched $6.94 or saw a rise of 4.41%. Year-to-date, QuantumScape Corp shares have moved -0.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) have changed 6.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 58.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.7.