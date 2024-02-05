PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) Disappoints Wall Street With -0.25% Stock Price Loss

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 1.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $661.16M, closed the last trade at $4.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.25% during that session. The PCT stock price is -195.04% off its 52-week high price of $11.89 and 40.94% above the 52-week low of $2.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.23 million shares.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Sporting -0.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PCT stock price touched $4.03 or saw a rise of 6.5%. Year-to-date, PureCycle Technologies Inc shares have moved -0.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) have changed 16.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.12.