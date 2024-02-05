Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 4.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $837.63M, closed the last trade at $1.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.19% during that session. The PSNY stock price is -263.69% off its 52-week high price of $6.51 and 11.17% above the 52-week low of $1.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.02 million shares.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Sporting -2.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PSNY stock price touched $1.79 or saw a rise of 23.15%. Year-to-date, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR shares have moved -20.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) have changed -15.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.18.