Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 59.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.82B, closed the last trade at $4.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.85% during that session. The PLUG stock price is -305.15% off its 52-week high price of $18.88 and 51.5% above the 52-week low of $2.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 78.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 47.05 million shares.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Sporting -0.85% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PLUG stock price touched $4.66 or saw a rise of 9.34%. Year-to-date, Plug Power Inc shares have moved 3.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 37.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) have changed 6.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 158.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.84.